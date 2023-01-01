Il Complesso di Santa Caterina

Housed in the 14th-century convent complex of St Catherine, Treviso’s civic museum presents the history of the city from the Palaeolithic era to Roman times. The material is fairly dry, but a visit to this museum is worth it for the wonderful fresco cycle rescued from the bomb-damaged church of Santa Margherita. Depicting the troubled life of St Orsola, they were painted by Tommaso da Modena in 1358 and represent one of the most important fresco cycles of the period.