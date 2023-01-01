Aiming to put Mestre on the map, this multimedia museum tells the story of Italy in the 20th century through imaginative interactive exhibits involving film, photography, audio and virtual reality. Spreading across two floors, the exhibit moves mesmerised visitors through distinct spaces dealing with demographics, food, war, politics, crime, popular culture and much more. Although there are no physical artefacts, the displays are cleverly designed and absorbing.

The top floor, meanwhile, is reserved for temporary exhibitions. The inaugural show being a first-class display of Italian photography. It’s also worth stopping in at the excellent M9 Bistro for lunch or aperitivo.