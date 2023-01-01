Pretty Palazzo Sturm sits overlooking the Brenta river. It was built in the mid-18th century by wealthy industrialist and silk merchant Vincenzo Ferrari, who decorated it with bourgeoisie baroque frescoes by Veronese painter Giorgio Anselmi. Set against this florid pastel backdrop is a permanent collection of extravagant (and outlandish) historic ceramics and a fascinating exhibit celebrating Bassano’s world-famous printers, the Remondinis. Aside from the detailed description of the printing process, there are stunning etchings and woodcuts by Dürer, Mantegna and Tiepolo.