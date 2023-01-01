Pretty Palazzo Sturm sits overlooking the Brenta river. It was built in the mid-18th century by wealthy industrialist and silk merchant Vincenzo Ferrari, who decorated it with bourgeoisie baroque frescoes by Veronese painter Giorgio Anselmi. Set against this florid pastel backdrop is a permanent collection of extravagant (and outlandish) historic ceramics and a fascinating exhibit celebrating Bassano’s world-famous printers, the Remondinis. Aside from the detailed description of the printing process, there are stunning etchings and woodcuts by Dürer, Mantegna and Tiepolo.
Palazzo Sturm
Top choice in The Veneto
