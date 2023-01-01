Santuario dei Santi Vittore e Corona

This 12th- to 15th-century Byzantine-Romanesque church, perched on Monte Miesna, is one of the most beautiful monuments in the Dolomites. Its interior is richly decorated with Giotto-style frescoes, which have been painted over one another with such exuberance as to pose a problem for restoration. Easily visible are depictions of the Adoration of Magi and the Assumption, with older frescoes, such as a 14th-century Last Supper, layered underneath. The oldest paintings are the Universal Judgement and the Baptism of Jesus on the counter facade, which date to the 10th to 11th centuries.

The sanctuary houses the marble tomb of the brother and sister saints, Vittore and Corona, in the apse, and the sarcophagus of Giovanni da Vidor, a captain of the First Crusade and the founder of the sanctuary.