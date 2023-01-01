Parco Nazionale delle Dolomiti Bellunesi

Just over 17km northwest of Belluno, this magnificent national park offers trails for hikers of every level, wildflowers in spring and summer, and restorative gulps of crisp mountain air year-round. Between late June and early September, several spectacular Alte Vie delle Dolomiti (high-altitude Dolomites walking trails) traverse the park connected by rifugi (mountain huts). The excellent tourist office in Belluno and the main headquarters in Feltre can help with maps and routes.

Information on various hikes, themed itineraries and maps can be found on the park's website. Iconic Route 1 starts in Belluno and, over 13 days, covers 150km of breathtaking mountain scenery on its way to Lago di Braies in Val Pusteria to the north.