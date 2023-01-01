Cattedrale di San Martino

Belluno’s majestic cathedral with its elegant, onion-domed campanile (bell tower) designed by Filippo Juvarra was originally raised in 850 on top of an earlier paleo-Christian church. It has been rebuilt several times, most recently in 1873 when the apse collapsed following an earthquake. The numerous stone coats of arms, tombstones and bas-reliefs on the unfinished exterior narrate the city’s history, while inside the enormous triple nave is graced by numerous side altars, hung with intense late-baroque religious artworks.