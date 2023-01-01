This unique museum dedicated to the art of comic books and illustration is the only one of its kind in Europe and is the brainchild of Pordenone’s dynamic community of graphic artists. They have housed it in the lovely villa in the Galvani Park and plan to make it a reference point for all forms of graphic art. If the inaugural show 'From Leonardo to Picasso: A Comics’ Journey into the History of Art' is anything to go by, they’re on the right track.

Beyond the first-class exhibitions curated by graphic artists, they have a lively program of events, courses, workshops and recreational activities. The gallery also works closely with Pordenone’s Silent Film Festival, Blues Festival and well-regarded book festival, PordenoneLegge.