Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art

Udine’s modern and contemporary hub brings together a number of bequests, creating a substantial collection of 20th-century Italian artists, including De Chirico, Morandi, Campigli and Mušič. There’s also a surprise stash of notable 20th-century American work, including by Donald Judd, Sol LeWitt and Carl Andre, which were donated by the artists after the 1976 Friulian earthquake. The gallery itself is a beautiful cultural asset, its bold reconstruction designed by the late Gae Aulenti.

You can also discover intriguing remnants of the 16th-century building's previous lives: Roman foundations; spectacular, vivid 14th-century frescoes that were uncovered during construction; and the Cavazzini family's 1930s Rationalist apartment, where you can peek at the old-style gym rings in the bathroom and a formal dining room’s intensely hued folk-art inspired murals.