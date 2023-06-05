Udine

While reluctantly ceding its premier status to Trieste in the 1950s, this confident, wealthy provincial city remains the spiritual and gastronomic capital of Friuli. Udine gives little away in its sprawling semi-rural suburbs, but encased inside the peripheral ring road lies an infinitely grander medieval centre: a dramatic melange of Venetian arches, Grecian statues and Roman columns. The old town is pristine, but also very lively. Bars here are not just for posing; for the Udinese, kicking on is the norm.

  • Casa Cavazzini, seat of the Museum of modern and contemporary art of Udine.

    Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art

    Udine

    Udine’s modern and contemporary hub brings together a number of bequests, creating a substantial collection of 20th-century Italian artists, including De…

  • The fresco entitled "Assunta" (Our Lady Assumption) by Giovan Battista Tiepolo on the ceiling of the Oratorio della Purità church.

    Oratorio della Purità

    Udine

    This intimate oratory has a dramatic ceiling painting of the Assumption by Giambattista Tiepolo, with a glowing Madonna framed by tumbling, rather…

  • Clock tower, Torre dell'Orologio, in Loggia di San Giovanni located in Piazza della Libertà in Udine.

    Piazza della Libertà

    Udine

    A shimmering Renaissance epiphany materialising from the surrounding maze of medieval streets, Piazza della Libertà is dubbed the most beautiful Venetian…

  • Castello

    Castello

    Udine

    Rebuilt in the mid-16th century after an earthquake in 1511, Udine's castle affords rare views of the city and snowy peaks beyond. It houses a number of…

  • Galleria d'Arte Antica

    Galleria d'Arte Antica

    Udine

    This 13-room gallery showcases the work of local and Venetian artists from the end of the 14th- to the early 19th-century. There are a handful of…

  • Museo del Duomo

    Museo del Duomo

    Udine

    Housed in a couple of smaller chapels of the cathedral is the Museo del Duomo, which hosts a collection of objects relating to the period of the Patriarch…

  • Museo Etnografico del Friuli

    Museo Etnografico del Friuli

    Udine

    A small but engrossing museum of daily life, with various exhibitions devoted to the Friulian hearth, unusual spiritual practices, folk medicine,…

  • Arco Bollani

    Arco Bollani

    Udine

    The Arco Bollani, next to the Loggia di San Giovanni, was designed by Andrea Palladio in 1556 and leads up to the castle used by the Venetian governors…

