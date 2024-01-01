Museo Etnografico del Friuli

A small but engrossing museum of daily life, with various exhibitions devoted to the Friulian hearth, unusual spiritual practices, folk medicine, furniture production and dress. The building itself features soaring ceilings, intricate 19th-century woodwork with carved Friulian forest scenes, and its own little canal gurgling by the entrance.
