This 13-room gallery showcases the work of local and Venetian artists from the end of the 14th- to the early 19th-century. There are a handful of important canvases here, a reproduction of Caravaggio's portrait of St Francis in room 7, Carpaccio's adoration of Christ’s blood in room 3 and a room full of Tiepolo's (room 10). Parts of the museum are currently closed for renovation.