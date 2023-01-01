A shimmering Renaissance epiphany materialising from the surrounding maze of medieval streets, Piazza della Libertà is dubbed the most beautiful Venetian square on the mainland. The arched Palazzo del Comune is a clear Venetian keepsake, as is the Loggia di San Giovanni opposite, its clock tower modelled on the one gracing Venice's Piazza San Marco. The Arco Bollani, next to the Loggia, is an Andrea Palladio work from 1556; it leads up to the castle once used by Venetian governors.