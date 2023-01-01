Santuario di Barbana

Situated on an island in the lagoon, the Barbana sanctuary is an ancient shrine, the origins of which date back to 582. The current church dates to the 1930s and has a strikingly original interior decorated in art deco frescoes and luminous stained-glass windows. Also of interest are the hand-drawn pictures that cover the back wall: they depict accidents which local congregants have survived and offer a fascinating historical snapshot of local dangers dating back to the late 19th century.

There's a cafe on the island serving a simple fixed menu. Motoscafisti Gradesi runs services to the sanctuary from Grado.