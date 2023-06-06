Grado

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Aerial view of lagoon of Grado, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy

Getty Images/DeAgostini

Overview

The vintage beach resort of Grado, 14km south of Aquileia, spreads along a narrow island backed by lagoons and is linked to the mainland by a causeway. Behind the family-friendly beaches you'll find a mazelike medieval centre, criss-crossed by narrow calli (lanes). Belle époque mansions, beach huts and thermal baths line the cheerful seafront – the greyish local sand is considered curative and is used in treatments. Grado comes alive from May to September, but is also prime passeggiata (evening stroll) territory on any sunny Sunday.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Barbana Island and the Barbana sanctuary

    Santuario di Barbana

    Grado

    Situated on an island in the lagoon, the Barbana sanctuary is an ancient shrine, the origins of which date back to 582. The current church dates to the…

  • Basilica di Sant'Eufemia

    Basilica di Sant'Eufemia

    Grado

    Grado's historic core is dominated by this Romanesque basilica, dating to AD 579. Its rich interior decoration indicates its early importance when the…

  • Costa Azzurra Beach

    Costa Azzurra Beach

    Grado

    The westernmost beach in Grado is at the tip of the island and has been serving holidaymakers for centuries. It's free to access it although there are…

  • Lido di Fido

    Lido di Fido

    Grado

    A section of Grado's main beach is specially designated for canine tourists. Here they can swim, stroll along the shaded walking path that backs the beach…

  • Spiaggia Principale

    Spiaggia Principale

    Grado

    Grado's main beach is a 3km-long sandy strip facing due south. The beach shelves gently into shallow waters making it perfect for families, and lifeguards…

  • Mosaics

    Mosaics

    Grado

    A corner of Grado's busy town square is home to the mosaic floors of a paleo-Christian basilica. Uncovered during roadworks in 1902, they have, more…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Grado with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Grado