Overview

The vintage beach resort of Grado, 14km south of Aquileia, spreads along a narrow island backed by lagoons and is linked to the mainland by a causeway. Behind the family-friendly beaches you'll find a mazelike medieval centre, criss-crossed by narrow calli (lanes). Belle époque mansions, beach huts and thermal baths line the cheerful seafront – the greyish local sand is considered curative and is used in treatments. Grado comes alive from May to September, but is also prime passeggiata (evening stroll) territory on any sunny Sunday.