The vintage beach resort of Grado, 14km south of Aquileia, spreads along a narrow island backed by lagoons and is linked to the mainland by a causeway. Behind the family-friendly beaches you'll find a mazelike medieval centre, criss-crossed by narrow calli (lanes). Belle époque mansions, beach huts and thermal baths line the cheerful seafront – the greyish local sand is considered curative and is used in treatments. Grado comes alive from May to September, but is also prime passeggiata (evening stroll) territory on any sunny Sunday.
Situated on an island in the lagoon, the Barbana sanctuary is an ancient shrine, the origins of which date back to 582. The current church dates to the…
Grado's historic core is dominated by this Romanesque basilica, dating to AD 579. Its rich interior decoration indicates its early importance when the…
Riserva Naturale Regionale della Valle Cavanata
This reserve protects a 1920s fish-farming area and extraordinary birdlife in the east of the lagoon. More than 230 bird species have been observed,…
Riserva Naturale Regionale Foce dell'Isonzo
The final stretch of the Isonzo river's journey into the Adriatic flows through this 23.5-sq-km nature reserve where visitors can birdwatch, horse ride or…
The westernmost beach in Grado is at the tip of the island and has been serving holidaymakers for centuries. It's free to access it although there are…
A section of Grado's main beach is specially designated for canine tourists. Here they can swim, stroll along the shaded walking path that backs the beach…
Grado's main beach is a 3km-long sandy strip facing due south. The beach shelves gently into shallow waters making it perfect for families, and lifeguards…
A corner of Grado's busy town square is home to the mosaic floors of a paleo-Christian basilica. Uncovered during roadworks in 1902, they have, more…
