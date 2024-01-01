The westernmost beach in Grado is at the tip of the island and has been serving holidaymakers for centuries. It's free to access it although there are concessions where you can rent deck chairs, sunbeds and beach umbrellas. It's also popular with children thanks to the play areas set out beneath the trees.
Costa Azzurra Beach
Grado
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
What attracts most people to this little church is the famous Dance of Death or Danse Macabre, a fresco that shows 11 skeletons leading the same number of…
Basilica di Santa Maria Assunta
The entire floor of the Latin cross-shaped basilica, rebuilt after an earthquake in 1348, is covered with one of the largest and most spectacular Roman…
Touring the huge, spectacular subterranean chambers of the 6km-long Škocjan Caves is a must. This remarkable cave system was carved out by the Reka River,…
The stud farm can be visited on very popular, 50-minute guided tours. The interesting, informative tours are available in a number of languages; a tour…
Sitting on a rocky outcrop 7km from Trieste, Castello di Miramare is the city's elegiac bookend, the fanciful neo-Gothic home of the hapless Archduke…
Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art
Udine’s modern and contemporary hub brings together a number of bequests, creating a substantial collection of 20th-century Italian artists, including De…
This extraordinary house-museum was the home of wealthy Triestini merchant Pasquale Revoltella, who made his fortune in the timber industry and had a hand…
Situated on an island in the lagoon, the Barbana sanctuary is an ancient shrine, the origins of which date back to 582. The current church dates to the…
Nearby Grado attractions
Grado's historic core is dominated by this Romanesque basilica, dating to AD 579. Its rich interior decoration indicates its early importance when the…
A corner of Grado's busy town square is home to the mosaic floors of a paleo-Christian basilica. Uncovered during roadworks in 1902, they have, more…
Grado's main beach is a 3km-long sandy strip facing due south. The beach shelves gently into shallow waters making it perfect for families, and lifeguards…
A section of Grado's main beach is specially designated for canine tourists. Here they can swim, stroll along the shaded walking path that backs the beach…
6. Riserva Naturale Regionale della Valle Cavanata
This reserve protects a 1920s fish-farming area and extraordinary birdlife in the east of the lagoon. More than 230 bird species have been observed,…
7. Museo Archeologico Nazionale
Opened in 1882, Aquileia’s archaeological museum is one of the oldest in Italy. Recently renovated, its rich and varied collection has been superbly…
8. Basilica di Santa Maria Assunta
