Costa Azzurra Beach

The westernmost beach in Grado is at the tip of the island and has been serving holidaymakers for centuries. It's free to access it although there are concessions where you can rent deck chairs, sunbeds and beach umbrellas. It's also popular with children thanks to the play areas set out beneath the trees.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ancient illustration (1490) of the Dance of Death in the church of Hrastovlje, Slovenia. 29th June 2011. For editorial use only ; Shutterstock ID 586578413; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Church of the Holy Trinity

    28.03 MILES

    What attracts most people to this little church is the famous Dance of Death or Danse Macabre, a fresco that shows 11 skeletons leading the same number of…

  • Gandino, Bergamo, Italy. The facade of the basilica of Saint Maria Assunta 923003668 bell tower, assunta, maria, saint mary, catholic church, historic, seriana, gandino, attraction, beautiful, building, famous, historical, holiday, italian, landmark, monuments, perched, picturesque, religious, romantic, rural, skyline, touristic, urban, prayer place, christian, place

    Basilica di Santa Maria Assunta

    6.21 MILES

    The entire floor of the Latin cross-shaped basilica, rebuilt after an earthquake in 1348, is covered with one of the largest and most spectacular Roman…

  • Slovenia, Karst Region, Skocjan, View of Skocjan Caves Park

    Škocjan Caves

    29.68 MILES

    Touring the huge, spectacular subterranean chambers of the 6km-long Škocjan Caves is a must. This remarkable cave system was carved out by the Reka River,…

  • White Lipizzan Horses running; Shutterstock ID 342228359; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Lipica Stud Farm

    24.38 MILES

    The stud farm can be visited on very popular, 50-minute guided tours. The interesting, informative tours are available in a number of languages; a tour…

  • Miramare castle, Trieste, Italy.

    Castello di Miramare

    16.31 MILES

    Sitting on a rocky outcrop 7km from Trieste, Castello di Miramare is the city's elegiac bookend, the fanciful neo-Gothic home of the hapless Archduke…

  • Casa Cavazzini, seat of the Museum of modern and contemporary art of Udine.

    Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art

    27.31 MILES

    Udine’s modern and contemporary hub brings together a number of bequests, creating a substantial collection of 20th-century Italian artists, including De…

  • Revoltella museum building in the city center of Trieste.

    Museo Revoltella

    18.83 MILES

    This extraordinary house-museum was the home of wealthy Triestini merchant Pasquale Revoltella, who made his fortune in the timber industry and had a hand…

  • Barbana Island and the Barbana sanctuary

    Santuario di Barbana

    2.76 MILES

    Situated on an island in the lagoon, the Barbana sanctuary is an ancient shrine, the origins of which date back to 582. The current church dates to the…

Nearby Grado attractions

1. Basilica di Sant'Eufemia

0.45 MILES

Grado's historic core is dominated by this Romanesque basilica, dating to AD 579. Its rich interior decoration indicates its early importance when the…

2. Mosaics

0.53 MILES

A corner of Grado's busy town square is home to the mosaic floors of a paleo-Christian basilica. Uncovered during roadworks in 1902, they have, more…

3. Spiaggia Principale

0.95 MILES

Grado's main beach is a 3km-long sandy strip facing due south. The beach shelves gently into shallow waters making it perfect for families, and lifeguards…

4. Lido di Fido

1.53 MILES

A section of Grado's main beach is specially designated for canine tourists. Here they can swim, stroll along the shaded walking path that backs the beach…

5. Santuario di Barbana

2.76 MILES

Situated on an island in the lagoon, the Barbana sanctuary is an ancient shrine, the origins of which date back to 582. The current church dates to the…

7. Museo Archeologico Nazionale

6.08 MILES

Opened in 1882, Aquileia’s archaeological museum is one of the oldest in Italy. Recently renovated, its rich and varied collection has been superbly…

8. Basilica di Santa Maria Assunta

6.21 MILES

The entire floor of the Latin cross-shaped basilica, rebuilt after an earthquake in 1348, is covered with one of the largest and most spectacular Roman…