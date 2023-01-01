Rebuilt in the mid-16th century after an earthquake in 1511, Udine's castle affords rare views of the city and snowy peaks beyond. It houses a number of different collections, all fascinating. The Museo del Risorgimento is both compellingly designed and set in a series of beautiful rooms, while the Museo Archeologico highlights both locally found objects as well as the region's archaeological heyday of the late 19th century.

The sprawling upper floors are given to the Galleria d'Arte Antica, which has a reproduction of Caravaggio's St Francis in room 7 and several stunning Tiepolos in room 10, along with lesser-known Friulian painters and religious sculpture.