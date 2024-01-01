Museo del Duomo

Udine

LoginSave

Housed in a couple of smaller chapels of the cathedral is the Museo del Duomo, which hosts a collection of objects relating to the period of the Patriarch in Udine. Frescoes by Vitale da Bologna decorate the walls and in the baptistry is a beautifully carved sarcophagus balanced on the heads of five zen-like saints. It dates to 1348 and is a masterpiece of the period.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Gandino, Bergamo, Italy. The facade of the basilica of Saint Maria Assunta 923003668 bell tower, assunta, maria, saint mary, catholic church, historic, seriana, gandino, attraction, beautiful, building, famous, historical, holiday, italian, landmark, monuments, perched, picturesque, religious, romantic, rural, skyline, touristic, urban, prayer place, christian, place

    Basilica di Santa Maria Assunta

    21.23 MILES

    The entire floor of the Latin cross-shaped basilica, rebuilt after an earthquake in 1348, is covered with one of the largest and most spectacular Roman…

  • Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli

    Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli

    16.53 MILES

    The mosaic school in Spilimbergo is one of Friuli's most fascinating places. Although established in 1922 in a post-war effort to provide vocational…

  • Casa Cavazzini, seat of the Museum of modern and contemporary art of Udine.

    Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art

    0.11 MILES

    Udine’s modern and contemporary hub brings together a number of bequests, creating a substantial collection of 20th-century Italian artists, including De…

  • Barbana Island and the Barbana sanctuary

    Santuario di Barbana

    26.39 MILES

    Situated on an island in the lagoon, the Barbana sanctuary is an ancient shrine, the origins of which date back to 582. The current church dates to the…

  • The fresco entitled "Assunta" (Our Lady Assumption) by Giovan Battista Tiepolo on the ceiling of the Oratorio della Purità church.

    Oratorio della Purità

    0.04 MILES

    This intimate oratory has a dramatic ceiling painting of the Assumption by Giambattista Tiepolo, with a glowing Madonna framed by tumbling, rather…

  • Museo del Monte San Michele

    Museo del Monte San Michele

    19.13 MILES

    This small interactive museum deploys digital displays and an excellent virtual-reality experience to explore the horrors of the Italian front in the…

  • PAFF!

    PAFF!

    28.44 MILES

    This unique museum dedicated to the art of comic books and illustration is the only one of its kind in Europe and is the brainchild of Pordenone’s dynamic…

  • Boka Waterfall

    Boka Waterfall

    21.44 MILES

    With a sheer vertical drop of 106m (and a second drop of 30m), Boka is the highest waterfall in Slovenia – and it's especially stunning in the spring,…

View more attractions

Nearby Udine attractions

1. Cathedral

The chapels of Udine's 13th-century Romanesque-Gothic cathedral house the Museo del Duomo, with 13th- to 17th-century frescoes in the Cappella di San…

2. Oratorio della Purità

0.04 MILES

This intimate oratory has a dramatic ceiling painting of the Assumption by Giambattista Tiepolo, with a glowing Madonna framed by tumbling, rather…

3. Piazza della Libertà

0.09 MILES

A shimmering Renaissance epiphany materialising from the surrounding maze of medieval streets, Piazza della Libertà is dubbed the most beautiful Venetian…

4. Loggia di San Giovanni

0.1 MILES

A clear reminder of Venetian influence is the Loggia di San Giovanni, which features a clock tower modelled, albeit in squatter format, on the one gracing…

5. Palazzo del Comune

0.1 MILES

Udine's Renaissance heart beats in Piazza della Libertà. The 15th-century Palazzo del Comune, also known as the Loggia del Lionello after its architect (a…

6. Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art

0.11 MILES

Udine’s modern and contemporary hub brings together a number of bequests, creating a substantial collection of 20th-century Italian artists, including De…

7. Galleria d'Arte Antica

0.15 MILES

This 13-room gallery showcases the work of local and Venetian artists from the end of the 14th- to the early 19th-century. There are a handful of…

8. Museo Diocesano & Tiepolo Galleries

0.15 MILES

The drawcards here are the two rooms featuring early frescoes by Giambattista Tiepolo, including the wonderfully over-the-top Expulsion of the Rebellious…