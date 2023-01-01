Duomo di San Marco

The Romanesque-Gothic facade of the cathedral betrays frequent alteration down the centuries. Inside, among the frescoes and other artworks, is the Madonna della Misericordia, by the town's Renaissance master Il Pordenone (1484–1539), aka Giovanni Antonio de Sacchis.

Immensely successful, Il Pordenone was a great rival of Titian, who legend says had a hand in his untimely death. Greatly influenced by Giorgione, his portraits are painted with a coarse vigour and suffused with diffuse and disturbing light.