Museo Civico d'Arte

Pordenone

LoginSave

The medieval Palazzo Ricchieri houses the civic art museum in its richly decorated upper rooms. It is composed of a collection of rare wooden statues, and Friulian and Veneto paintings from the 15th to the 18th centuries. The building is also a treasure, with painted timber ceilings and the remains of 14th-century frescoes suddenly appearing throughout.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli

    Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli

    15.98 MILES

    The mosaic school in Spilimbergo is one of Friuli's most fascinating places. Although established in 1922 in a post-war effort to provide vocational…

  • Casa Cavazzini, seat of the Museum of modern and contemporary art of Udine.

    Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art

    28.65 MILES

    Udine’s modern and contemporary hub brings together a number of bequests, creating a substantial collection of 20th-century Italian artists, including De…

  • The fresco entitled "Assunta" (Our Lady Assumption) by Giovan Battista Tiepolo on the ceiling of the Oratorio della Purità church.

    Oratorio della Purità

    28.78 MILES

    This intimate oratory has a dramatic ceiling painting of the Assumption by Giambattista Tiepolo, with a glowing Madonna framed by tumbling, rather…

  • PAFF!

    PAFF!

    0.32 MILES

    This unique museum dedicated to the art of comic books and illustration is the only one of its kind in Europe and is the brainchild of Pordenone’s dynamic…

  • Museo Collezione Salce

    Museo Collezione Salce

    28.1 MILES

    When Treviso-born Nando Salce donated his collection of Italian advertising posters to the Italian state in 1962, he established a unique Italian graphic…

  • Museo Luigi Bailo

    Museo Luigi Bailo

    28.44 MILES

    The contemporary white marmorino entrance to Treviso’s modern-art museum is a sign of good things to come. Namely, a stunningly good 20th-century art…

  • Clock tower, Torre dell'Orologio, in Loggia di San Giovanni located in Piazza della Libertà in Udine.

    Piazza della Libertà

    28.71 MILES

    A shimmering Renaissance epiphany materialising from the surrounding maze of medieval streets, Piazza della Libertà is dubbed the most beautiful Venetian…

  • Galleria Harry Bertoia

    Galleria Harry Bertoia

    0.02 MILES

    Named for designer Arieto Bertoia, author of the famous 1951 ‘Diamond Chair’ (a web-like chrome chair in the shape of a diamond), this smart little museum…

View more attractions

Nearby Pordenone attractions

1. Galleria Harry Bertoia

0.02 MILES

Named for designer Arieto Bertoia, author of the famous 1951 ‘Diamond Chair’ (a web-like chrome chair in the shape of a diamond), this smart little museum…

2. Duomo di San Marco

0.05 MILES

The Romanesque-Gothic facade of the cathedral betrays frequent alteration down the centuries. Inside, among the frescoes and other artworks, is the…

3. PAFF!

0.32 MILES

This unique museum dedicated to the art of comic books and illustration is the only one of its kind in Europe and is the brainchild of Pordenone’s dynamic…

4. Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli

15.98 MILES

The mosaic school in Spilimbergo is one of Friuli's most fascinating places. Although established in 1922 in a post-war effort to provide vocational…

5. Scuola dei Battuti

18.14 MILES

The eye-catching Scuola dei Battuti is covered inside and out with 16th-century frescoes by Ludovico Pozzoserrato. The building was once home to a…

6. Duomo

18.15 MILES

Conegliano's Duomo would be wholly unremarkable were it not for some early works by Veneto artists. The most notable is a 1492–93 altarpiece by local…

7. Castello di Conegliano

18.2 MILES

Head up steep Calle Madonna della Neve, following an intact section of 13th-century defensive walls all the way to a summit, where the last remaining…

8. Biblioteca Guarneriana

22.03 MILES

The historic, wood-panelled library is one of Italy’s oldest and most venerated libraries, founded in 1466 by humanist Guarniero d’Artegna and later…