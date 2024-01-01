The medieval Palazzo Ricchieri houses the civic art museum in its richly decorated upper rooms. It is composed of a collection of rare wooden statues, and Friulian and Veneto paintings from the 15th to the 18th centuries. The building is also a treasure, with painted timber ceilings and the remains of 14th-century frescoes suddenly appearing throughout.
Museo Civico d'Arte
Pordenone
