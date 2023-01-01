Castello di Conegliano

Head up steep Calle Madonna della Neve, following an intact section of 13th-century defensive walls all the way to a summit, where the last remaining tower of Conegliano's 10th-century castle dominates an attractive set of gardens. The tower is home to a small museum (adult/reduced €2.50/1.50), but the real joy here is the views across the surrounding hills. It's also a superb place to unfurl the picnic blanket, or to spend a sleepy afternoon in the company of a good book.