Museo Civico di Palazzo Fulcis

Although Belluno’s Civic Museum has some 600 notable regional works of art, including some stunning canvases by local talent Sebastiano Ricci, the real star of the show is the beautiful Palazzo Fulcis that houses the collection. One of the best-preserved 18th-century palaces in the Veneto, its interior is extravagantly embellished with frescoes and stuccowork, while underfoot terrazzo floors swirl with florid rococo motifs.

Given the tradition of woodcarving in the area, some of the more interesting artworks are the extraordinarily intricate sculptures by Andrea Brustolon.