View of town and Duomo of San Martino, Belluno, Province of Belluno, Veneto, Italy, Europe

Overview

Perched on high bluffs above the Piave river and backed majestically by the snow-capped Dolomites, Belluno makes a scenic and strategic base to explore the surrounding mountains. The historical old town is its own attraction, mixing stunning views with Renaissance-era buildings. And you'll be happy to fuel up for hikes in the nearby mountains on the city's hearty cuisine, including Italy's most remarkable cheeses: Schiz (semi-soft cow's-milk cheese, usually fried in butter) and the flaky, butter-yellow Malga Bellunese.

  • Museo Civico di Palazzo Fulcis

    Museo Civico di Palazzo Fulcis

    Belluno

    Although Belluno’s Civic Museum has some 600 notable regional works of art, including some stunning canvases by local talent Sebastiano Ricci, the real…

  • Cattedrale di San Martino

    Cattedrale di San Martino

    Belluno

    Belluno’s majestic cathedral with its elegant, onion-domed campanile (bell tower) designed by Filippo Juvarra was originally raised in 850 on top of an…

  • Piazza dei Martiri

    Piazza dei Martiri

    Belluno

    Belluno's main pedestrian square is the Piazza dei Martiri (Martyrs' Sq), named after the four partisans hanged here in WWII. On the north side various…

