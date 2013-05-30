Welcome to Umbria
Separated from Le Marche by the jagged spine of the Monti Sibillini, it contrasts wild, in-your-face beauty with the gentle fall and rise of overlapping hills and wildflower-flecked meadows. The Etruscans, Romans and medieval feuding families have left their indelible imprint on its pretty hilltowns, where history seems to creep up on you at every corner – from the Gothic wonder of Orvieto to Assisi's saintly calling.
Foodies are in their element here, with the rich earthiness of the tartufo (truffle), fine cured meats from Norcia and full-bodied local wines finding their way onto menus.
