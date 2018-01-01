Welcome to Assisi
Assisi and Orvieto Day Trip from Rome
Leave Rome and travel north by air-conditioned coach, following the River Tiber toward Tuscany. After roughly 1.5 hours on the road, you’ll arrive in the gorgeous town of Orvieto. Seemingly sprouting out of the volcanic rock on which it stands, the hilltop town boasts a history that dates back to Etruscan times.Stretch your legs and walk around the town, seeing highlights like the 14th-century Orvieto Cathedral – a masterpiece of Gothic architecture with a glistening façade of stained glass, mosaics and sculptures. Soak up Orvieto’s charms and admire the countless churches that are scattered around its center.Return to your coach and travel through the rolling hills toward Umbria – Tuscany’s lesser known but just as captivating neighbor. Stop for lunch on the shores of Lake Trasimeno, and then continue to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed town of Assisi. Famed as the birthplace of Italy’s Catholic patron saint, St Francis of Assisi, the sleepy little town documents all the highs and lows of his life. On a walking tour, see the stall where he was said to be born, his childhood home, and the spot where he pledged his life to his vocation. Hear of the town’s other, lesser-known saint, St Clare, who became one of St Francis’ first true followers. Visit the Convent of Santa Chiara, which is dedicated to her, before heading to Assisi's Basilica di San Francesco for a tour. Other Assisi highlights include the town hall square, Piazza del Comune, with its turreted ‘palace’-- Palazzo del Capitano del Popolo. Admire the Roman Temple of Minerva and then return to your coach for the journey south.Before your tour ends, enjoy a final stop in the town of Santa Maria degli Angeli to see its beautiful basilica – a 9th-century church where St Francis reportedly worshiped. Head back to Rome and finish your tour at the start point in the early evening.
Assisi and Cortona Day Trip from Florence
Leave central Florence in the morning and travel South out of Tuscany by coach, into the Umbrian countryside. Your first stop is Assisi, an enchantingly beautiful hill town that’s known for its links to St Francis. This son of a wealthy merchant, who chose to embrace poverty and preach on the streets of the town, has since became Italy’s patron saint.Follow in St Francis’ footsteps on a walking tour of the town and visit the Basilica of San Francesco with its famous Giotto frescoes. Gaze in wonder at the artwork and learn about their medieval depictions of St Francis’ life in Assisi. The town was also the home of St Clare, who became one of St Francis’ first true followers. Visit the Convent of Santa Chiara dedicated to her, and then make your way back to your coach to leave Assisi.On the town’s outskirts lies Santa Maria degli Angeli, home to a beautiful 9th-century church that’s believed to be the place of worship once favored by St Francis. Take some time to wander around the aisles with your tour leader, and then continue back into Tuscany.In the early afternoon, enjoy a short stop for pictures in Passignano Sul Trasimeno before crossing the border back to Tuscany to reach Cortona , the last stage of this special day. The tiny village is famous as the setting of Under the Tuscan Sun, a 2003 movie based on a memoir of the same title. Use your free time in Cortona to find a restaurant for lunch (own expense), or perhaps sightseeing independently. Landmarks to look out for include the imposing Palazzo Comunale and Santa Margherita Sanctuary, a place of worship that was built to celebrate Cortona’s patron saint.Meet your tour leader at the prearranged time, and then travel back through the Tuscan hills to central Florence where your tour finishes.Please note: the order of the visits to Assisi and Cortona are subject to change on the day of your tour.
Small Group Tour of Assisi
Meet the guide at 10:30am and visit the old Roman ruins of the local amphitheater, which was reused in the Middle Ages as a quarry for stones to build local houses. You will see how the amphitheater was turned into a private neighborhood. From there, the view toward the Rocca Maggiore medieval castle is one of the best in the city.Through narrow alleys and medieval squares you will reach Saint Rufino’s Cathedral and Saint Claire's Basilica. From there, you will get to the main city square, Piazza del Comune. At the square you will see one of the best-preserved Roman temples in Italy – Minerva's temple – which is surrounded by imposing medieval government buildings.The tour will then head down to the Basilica of Saint Francis which is world-famous for its 13th-14th century frescoes by the best painters of Italy at that time. Among those, the most famous is Giotto.Come to Assisi and explore with a guide the history, art,and local traditions of one of the most famous hill towns of Italy.
Assisi Day Trip from Rome
Get picked up at your hotel in Rome or make your own way to the prearranged location in central Rome. Then, climb aboard an air-conditioned coach for the 2-hour drive to Assisi, a striking hill town in Umbria. On the way there, learn about the history of Assisi as well as the man who put it on the spiritual map: St Francis of Assisi.Once there, explore Francis’ eponymous basilica, erected in the 13th century. The UNESCO World Heritage site is placed where Francis’ body rests and is one of the most popular pilgrimage sites in the Catholic world. Next, break for a delicious 3-course lunch at a quaint, local restaurant. Feast on traditional delights such as pasta al pomodoro (pasta in a tomato and basil sauce) and roast chicken with potatoes.Then, visit the Basilica of Santa Chiara, named for St Clair, who saw St Francis as a spiritual father figure. Formerly known as St George (and the spot where Francis’ body rested before the construction of the basilica named for him), the church has a simple yet striking façade.Finally, visit the Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli, at the base of the hill that Assisi sits on. This spiritual spot, constructed in Mannerist style of architecture in the 17th century, is a popular pilgrimage site because it houses the Porziuncola, a small church that St Francis had restored after having a vision of Jesus.
Assisi Private Walking Tour
Head for Monte Subasio on a 3-hour walking tour of Assisi and explore Italy’s famous pilgrimage site. Stroll the maze of medieval streets, and visit the Basilicas of Santa Chiara and St. Francis to see one of Italy’s largest collections of church art.Located on a gentle hill beneath the summit of Monte Subasio, the fabled Umbrian town of Assisi is the most famous pilgrimage site in Italy, a consequence of being the birthplace of Saint Francis. Born in the village of warm pink stone in 1182, Francis founded the mendicant Franciscan order to which he gave his name in 1210. Prior to his birth, Assisi had been settled by ancient Umbrian tribes, and later became a Roman town.Thanks to this rich history and blend of incredible architecture and art, it’s a multi-sided town. Discover all its facets on one emotional 3-hour walking tour, stopping to pay particular attention to the 2 churches of the Basilica of Santa Chiara, dedicated to the founder of the Order of Poor Ladies, and the papal Basilica of St. Francis, built between 1228 and 1253. Now home to the consecrated remains of the saint, the stunning monument is also said to have the best collection of art in any church of Italy, including frescoes and paintings by Cimabue, Giotto, Lorenzetti and more.
Tuscany, Venice, Milan, Umbria, Lake Como 8-Day Tour from Rome
Your 8-day tour begins in Italy’s capital, Rome, once the heart of the Roman Empire. Fittingly called the Eternal City, Rome has timeless appeal, and during your visit you’ll be bowled over by its array of incredible monuments. Spend two nights here, enjoying independent sightseeing time plus a guided tour.Travel north into Umbria to visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed town of Assisi, and then venture into Tuscany – the region typified by rolling hills and sun-drenched vineyards. Tuscany’s leading city, Florence, is your base for two nights, providing you with convenient access to visit the top destinations in this gorgeous region; relax in Siena, see Renaissance art and architecture in Florence and then visit Pisa if you wish.Continue east into the Veneto area and spend two nights in beautiful Venice, discovering its myriad of canals and Gothic palazzos. Admire its delights on a walking tour, visit the islands of Murano, and then discover the neighboring city of Padua. The last part of your tour includes a day in the Italian Lakes, visiting Lake Garda and Lake Como, before staying in Milan overnight. See the city's top attractions, and then finish your tour with a drop-off at Milano Centrale station. Alternatively, make use of a complimentary transfer back to Rome.Please note: The listed price does not include a city tax, payable at the time of hotel check-in. The tax is required by the hotels and is not within our control.