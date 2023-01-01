Chiesa di San Damiano

Set amid lush olive groves 1.5km southeast of Assisi's historic centre, this atmospheric sanctuary is where St Francis is said to have heard the voice of God in 1205 and later wrote his Cantico delle Creature (Canticle of the Creatures). Signs point the way through the various fresco-slathered rooms, a small Canticle museum and gorgeous cloister. You can also see a copy of the Crocifisso di San Damiano here; the original is in the Basilica di Santa Chiara.

The serene surroundings are popular with pilgrims.