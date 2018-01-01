Borromean Islands Hop-On Hop-Off Ferry from Stresa

Make the most out of your day by arriving in Stresa in early morning. The first ferry leaves at 8am and departures continue every half an hour throughout the day until the evening.Step aboard the comfortable ferry and try to nab a window seat if you can. From there, peer out over the breathtaking Lake Maggiore and the forested hills and dramatic mountain peaks that rise beyond the shimmering lake’s edge. You are free to hop on and off the ferry as much as you please, so you can create a sightseeing itinerary to suit your preferences.Choose to stop first at Isola Bella and pay an entrance fee to explore the sumptuous and ornately decorated 17th-century palace that dominates the island. See the home where the noble Borromeo family lived and entertained. Admire tapestries, fine paintings and antique furniture, all displayed in lavishly gilded, rococo rooms. Afterward, wander around the well-tended formal gardens. Look out for the two white peacocks strutting their stuff amidst the fountains, flowers and topiary.When you’re done on Isola Bella, head back to the harbor and catch the next ferry to Isola Madre. Wander through Isola Madre’s English-style gardens at your leisure, strolling among colorful blooms, which include azaleas, rhododendrons, camellias and wisteria. You might also visit the 16th-century villa house on the island, where you can explore a collection of period rooms and an exhibit of small puppet theaters.Use your ferry ticket to continue on to Isola dei Pescatori, the only island that is inhabited year-round. Stop for a bite to eat at one of the island's fish restaurants (own expense) or wander around the quaint fishing village, which retains its old-world charm.Feel free to revisit any of the islands’ during the day as your ticket is valid for as many journeys as you please during the 24-hour period, but be sure to catch the last ferry back to the mainland in early evening.