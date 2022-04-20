This small pebbly beach is immediately southeast of Riomaggiore marina. Take the short trail that leads just past the harbour to get here. The shore is…
Riomaggiore
Cinque Terre's easternmost village, Riomaggiore is the largest of the five and acts as its unofficial HQ (the main park office is based here). Its peeling pastel buildings march down a steep ravine to a tiny harbour – the region's favourite postcard view – and glow romantically at sunset. If you are driving, the hills between here and La Spezia are spectacular to explore.
Explore Riomaggiore
- FFossola Beach
This small pebbly beach is immediately southeast of Riomaggiore marina. Take the short trail that leads just past the harbour to get here. The shore is…
- CChiesa di San Giovanni Battista
Set in the upper part of town, this striking church was founded in 1340 but received a facelift in 1870 giving it a neo-Gothic facade. Original 14th…
- OOratorio di Santa Maria Assunta
Built by a Christian brotherhood in the 16th century, this simple stone church is home to the unusual 14th-century wooden statue Madonna delle catene …
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Riomaggiore.
See
Fossola Beach
This small pebbly beach is immediately southeast of Riomaggiore marina. Take the short trail that leads just past the harbour to get here. The shore is…
See
Chiesa di San Giovanni Battista
Set in the upper part of town, this striking church was founded in 1340 but received a facelift in 1870 giving it a neo-Gothic facade. Original 14th…
See
Oratorio di Santa Maria Assunta
Built by a Christian brotherhood in the 16th century, this simple stone church is home to the unusual 14th-century wooden statue Madonna delle catene …
Guidebooks
Learn more about Riomaggiore
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.