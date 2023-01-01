Chiesa di San Giovanni Battista

Set in the upper part of town, this striking church was founded in 1340 but received a facelift in 1870 giving it a neo-Gothic facade. Original 14th-century elements, however, remain, including the rose window made of Carrara marble and the side entrances decorated with zoomorphic and anthropomorphic images. Inside the church contains a wooden crucifix carved by Anton Maria Maragliano and a triptych depicting the Madonna and Child with Saints Rocco and Sebastiano that dates from the 15th century.