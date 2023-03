This stunning wind- and wave-lashed church, built in 1198 in Gothic style, stands on the ruins of a 5th-century palaeo-Christian church, with its extant floor still partially visible. Before its Christianisation, it was a Roman temple dedicated to the goddess Venus, born from the foam of the sea, from whom Porto Venere takes its name.

After visiting the church, be sure to climb the stairs just out front to a terrace with staggering views over the cliffs.