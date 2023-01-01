Castello di San Giorgio

An assortment of local archaeological artefacts from prehistoric to medieval times are displayed at the city's hilltop fortifications. You'll see finely crafted statues, exquisite mosaics, ceramics, jewellery and even some remarkably intact glassware. There are fabulous views over the city and waterfront from the terraces. The castle itself is an imposing work dating from the 14th century, though it has undergone various redesigns over the years.

If you don't want to make the uphill slog, you can take two free lifts. Access the first on Via Indipendenza, just up from Via del Prione. The second – more of a funicular – goes from Via XX Settembre and drops you opposite the castle entrance.