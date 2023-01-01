Cava di Fantiscritti

Head up the mountain to this dusty, truck-busy cava de marmo (marble quarry), through a dramatic series of tunnels used by trains to transport marble from 1890 until the 1960s when trucks took over. At the Fantiscritti Quarry entrance, pick a 40-minute guided tour by minibus and on foot of the Ravaccione 84 gallery inside the quarry, run by Marmotour, or pick a Bond-style 4WD tour of the open-cast quarries run by various unofficial operators lurking around on-site. Or book ahead with Cave di Marmo Tours.

Yes, the Bond movie Quantum of Solace was shot here. Both type of tours are highly dramatic.