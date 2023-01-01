On a walking track just above Tellaro stands the ruins of Portesone, a former rural village that was abandoned in the 1600s (allegedly owing to a plague epidemic). You can see the falling-down stone buildings, slowly being reclaimed by the forest, with olive trees, figs and poppies growing wild in the roofless interiors.

Portesone is about a 15-minute uphill climb from Lerici. Take trail 431 up from the main road (Via Fiascherino/SP26), located just north of the big church Stella Maris. Once you reach Portesone, you can keep going north to Barbazzano - another abandoned village - via trail 433.