Chiesa di San Giorgio

Built in the second half of the 16th century, the imposing Chiesa San Giorgio occupies a strategic point overlooking the seaside. Over the portal, a bas relief in Carrara marble depicts a horse-riding St George trampling a dragon. Looming above are the three bells of the church tower, which were allegedly rung by an octopus to warn against a Saracen attack in the 1660s. A small inscription (complete with image of the bell-ringing creature) describes the event.

At the time of research, the church remains closed for long-term restoration.