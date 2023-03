Around 1km north of Tellaro, Fiascherino is not one beach, but two pretty stretches of sandy shoreline separated by a small promontory. The beaches lie along curved bays and have free sections, as well as places that hire deck chairs and umbrellas. You can also hire kayaks to explore this captivating seaside.

It's easy to reach Fiascherino by bus from either Tellaro or Lerici, with a service every 30 to 60 minutes.