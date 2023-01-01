Castello di Lerici

On a promontory high above the shoreline, Lerici's castle has played a pivotal role protecting the city since the Middle Ages. Rebuilt various times over the years, the citadel today hosts changing exhibitions spread among various stone-walled chambers. There are also fabulous views from its lofty terraces.

The easiest way to reach the castle is by taking the lift, which is hidden inside a tunnel leading off the waterfront (Via Giuseppe Mazzini). You can also follow the stairs heading up to the castle from near Piazza Garibaldi.