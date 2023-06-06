La Spezia

La Spezia, Liguria, Italy

It's an understandable oversight. Situated minutes to the east of Cinque Terre by train, and sidling up to the exquisite Lerici and Tellaro, this hard-working port town and home to Italy's largest naval base is routinely overlooked. But it's not only an affordable place to overnight if you're heading to the Cinque Terre, it's really worthy of exploring – the winding streets of the old town are hugely atmospheric and there are plenty of cosy trattorias showcasing the Ligurian kitchen's finest.

  • Castello di San Giorgio

    La Spezia

    An assortment of local archaeological artefacts from prehistoric to medieval times are displayed at the city's hilltop fortifications. You'll see finely…

  • Museo Tecnico Navale della Spezia

    La Spezia

    Maritime lovers shouldn't miss the world's oldest naval museum, which is reached via a narrow bridge a few blocks southwest of Parco Salvador Allende. The…

  • Via del Prione

    La Spezia

    If you have limited time in La Spezia, make sure you prioritise a stroll along this picturesque pedestrian lane that winds through the historic centre…

  • Museo Amedeo Lia

    La Spezia

    This fine-arts museum in a restored 17th-century friary is La Spezia's star cultural attraction. The collection spans from the 13th to 18th centuries and…

  • Porto Mirabello

    La Spezia

    It's worth taking a stroll down to the waterfront and across the scenic Ponte Thaon di Revel for a look at La Spezia's modern, expansive port. You'll see…

  • Ponte Thaon di Revel

    La Spezia

    Opened to much fanfare in 2013, this photogenic cable-stayed pedestrian bridge connects the city with the port. Vaguely resembling a large double-masted…

A view over Sestri Levante's Baia del Silenzio, with flowering bushes in the foreground and about 30 small white boats on the turquoise water. The bay is almost a perfect semi-circle, behind the thin strip of white sand there are buildings painted in warm colours and vibrantly green trees.

Beaches

Alternative Cinque Terre: five beautiful and unspoiled Italian Riviera villages

Aug 16, 2019 • 6 min read

