Porto Mirabello

La Spezia

It's worth taking a stroll down to the waterfront and across the scenic Ponte Thaon di Revel for a look at La Spezia's modern, expansive port. You'll see some impressive yachts and pretty views of city, sea and mountainous horizon. It's particularly impressive around sunset.

  • Grotta di Lord Byron in Portovenere on the Ligurian coast.

    Grotta di Byron

    3.44 MILES

    At the end of the quay, a Cinque Terre panorama unfolds from the rocky terraces of a cave formerly known as Grotta Arpaia. Lord Byron once swam across the…

  • Marble quarry in Fantiscritti valley, Carrara, Italy.

    Cava di Fantiscritti

    15.27 MILES

    Head up the mountain to this dusty, truck-busy cava de marmo (marble quarry), through a dramatic series of tunnels used by trains to transport marble from…

  • Inside San Pietro church in Portovenere.

    Chiesa di San Pietro

    3.6 MILES

    This stunning wind- and wave-lashed church, built in 1198 in Gothic style, stands on the ruins of a 5th-century palaeo-Christian church, with its extant…

  • La Citadella di Carnevale

    La Citadella di Carnevale

    25.25 MILES

    A couple of kilometres from the seafront is 'Carnival City', aka 16 gargantuan hangars that serve as workshops and garage space for the fantastic floats,…

  • Spiaggia di Levanto

    Spiaggia di Levanto

    11.86 MILES

    One of the best beaches within easy reach of Cinque Terre, Levanto's seaside is long and wide, and flanked by green hills sloping down to the wave-kissed…

  • Via della Rocca

    Via della Rocca

    22.43 MILES

    Next to Chiesa di Sant'Agostino, a steep path known as Via della Rocca leads up to the remnants of Pietrasanta's ancient fortifications. The crenellated…

  • Fossola Beach

    Fossola Beach

    4.43 MILES

    This small pebbly beach is immediately southeast of Riomaggiore marina. Take the short trail that leads just past the harbour to get here. The shore is…

  • Vernazza Harbour

    Vernazza Harbour

    7.63 MILES

    Cinque Terre’s only natural harbour has breathtaking views out over the water, and provides the best open-air amusement in Vernazza. Here you can bask on…

1. Ponte Thaon di Revel

0.11 MILES

Opened to much fanfare in 2013, this photogenic cable-stayed pedestrian bridge connects the city with the port. Vaguely resembling a large double-masted…

2. Museo Tecnico Navale della Spezia

0.44 MILES

Maritime lovers shouldn't miss the world's oldest naval museum, which is reached via a narrow bridge a few blocks southwest of Parco Salvador Allende. The…

3. Castello di San Giorgio

0.54 MILES

An assortment of local archaeological artefacts from prehistoric to medieval times are displayed at the city's hilltop fortifications. You'll see finely…

4. Museo Amedeo Lia

0.66 MILES

This fine-arts museum in a restored 17th-century friary is La Spezia's star cultural attraction. The collection spans from the 13th to 18th centuries and…

5. Via del Prione

0.77 MILES

If you have limited time in La Spezia, make sure you prioritise a stroll along this picturesque pedestrian lane that winds through the historic centre…

6. Castello Doria

3.42 MILES

No one knows when the original castle was built, though the current structure – a formidable example of Genoese military architecture – dates from the…

