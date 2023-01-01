Museo Tecnico Navale della Spezia

Maritime lovers shouldn't miss the world's oldest naval museum, which is reached via a narrow bridge a few blocks southwest of Parco Salvador Allende. The halls contain all manner of naval curiosities, including small models of sailing vessels from around the globe, otherworldly diving suits and a special area dedicated to Marconi's wireless invention. Upstairs, the Sala delle Polene is a hauntingly beautiful room with 28 figureheads that once adorned large sailing ships. The oldest, a sword- and shield-wielding Minerva, dates from 1738.

Oddities include several WWII-era barchini esplosivi, torpedo-like vessels guided towards enemy ships by one or two sailors who were likely to perish during the attack.