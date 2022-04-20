Porto Venere

Portovenere, Liguria, Italy

Perched on the dreamy Golfo dei Poeti's western promontory, the historic fishing port's sinuous seven- and eight-storey harbourfront houses form an almost impregnable citadel around the muscular Castello Doria.

  • Grotta di Lord Byron in Portovenere on the Ligurian coast.

    Grotta di Byron

    Porto Venere

    At the end of the quay, a Cinque Terre panorama unfolds from the rocky terraces of a cave formerly known as Grotta Arpaia. Lord Byron once swam across the…

  • Inside San Pietro church in Portovenere.

    Chiesa di San Pietro

    Porto Venere

    This stunning wind- and wave-lashed church, built in 1198 in Gothic style, stands on the ruins of a 5th-century palaeo-Christian church, with its extant…

  • Palmaria

    Palmaria

    Porto Venere

    The largest island of the Italian Riviera is largely undeveloped (it's home to around 50 residents) and lies just a short ferry ride from Porto Venere…

  • Castello Doria

    Castello Doria

    Porto Venere

    No one knows when the original castle was built, though the current structure – a formidable example of Genoese military architecture – dates from the…

A view over Sestri Levante's Baia del Silenzio, with flowering bushes in the foreground and about 30 small white boats on the turquoise water. The bay is almost a perfect semi-circle, behind the thin strip of white sand there are buildings painted in warm colours and vibrantly green trees.

Beaches

Alternative Cinque Terre: five beautiful and unspoiled Italian Riviera villages

Aug 16, 2019 • 6 min read

