Built in 1338 in Ligurian-Gothic style, the small stone church of San Lorenzo is notable for several finely made triptychs, including a 14th-century triptych depicting the Madonna with Child, St Catherine and St Lawrence above the altar. Above the entrance portal to the church a bas-relief of the martyrdom of St Lawrence is no longer visible (though on a ceiling fresco inside the church you can see the saint holding the grill on which he was burned).