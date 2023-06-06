Manarola

Manarola, Cinque Terre, at sunset

Bequeathed with more grapevines than any other Cinque Terre village, Manarola is famous for its sweet Sciacchetrà wine. It's also awash with priceless medieval relics, supporting claims that it is the oldest of the five. The spirited locals here speak an esoteric local dialect known as Manarolese. Due to its proximity to Riomaggiore (852m away), the village is heavily trafficked, especially by Italian school parties along with the regular tourists.

  • Italy, Liguria, La Spezia, Cinque Terre, Manarola, view to square and church

    Piazzale Papa Innocenzo IV

    This small piazza is dominated by a bell tower that was once used as a defensive lookout. Opposite, the Chiesa di San Lorenzo dates from 1338 and houses a…

  • Chiesa di San Lorenzo

    Chiesa di San Lorenzo

    Built in 1338 in Ligurian-Gothic style, the small stone church of San Lorenzo is notable for several finely made triptychs, including a 14th-century…

  • Punta Bonfiglio

    Punta Bonfiglio

    Manarola's prized viewpoint is on a rocky promontory just above the village. A rest area, including a kids' playground, has been constructed here and…

