Near the entrance to the village, the small Gothic church dedicated to St Peter has stood here since at least the 14th century (and was likely built on the site of a smaller 11th-century chapel). The grey stone facade is lightened by a lacy Carrara-marble rose window and a small statue of a key-wielding St Peter flanked by two figures above the entrance.

The interior is awash with baroque finery, including a finely crafted altarpiece and 18th-century paintings.