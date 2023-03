This exquisitely turned-out mansion and gardens, part of a 16th-century castle complex, overlooks the sea. In the lavish Italian gardens, you can take an aromatic stroll among lemon trees, hydrangea and camellia hedges, and other flora typical of the town's mild climate, or wander among its recently restored collection of 17th-century paintings.

A cafe is open year-round and the terrace makes a lovely setting for a drink.