Santa Margherita Ligure

Santa Margherita Ligure materialises like a calm Impressionist painting. You wouldn't want to change a single detail of the picture-perfect seaside promenade in this fishing-village-turned-retirement-spot, where elegant hotels with Liberty facades overlook yachts. It's decidedly less bling than Portofino, with some affordable hotel options and a surprisingly workaday town behind the waterfront.

  • Park and garden of Villa Durazzo in Santa Margherita Ligure.

    Villa Durazzo

    Santa Margherita Ligure

    This exquisitely turned-out mansion and gardens, part of a 16th-century castle complex, overlooks the sea. In the lavish Italian gardens, you can take an…

  • Santuario di Nostra Signora della Rosa

    Santuario di Nostra Signora della Rosa

    Santa Margherita Ligure

    You’ll gasp audibly when entering Santa Margherita Ligure’s small yet lavish baroque church, not just at the truly dazzling array of gold leaf, frescoes,…

