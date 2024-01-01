Camogli's Wednesday market is a big draw, with vendors spreading their wares on Via XX Settembre, Via Schiaffino e Piazza Schiaffino.
Mercato
Camogli
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.88 MILES
Skirting the northern edge of the old city limits, pedestrianised Via Garibaldi (formerly Strada Nuova) was planned by Galeazzo Alessi in the 16th century…
12.28 MILES
If you only get the chance to visit one of the Palazzi dei Rolli (group of palaces belonging to the city's most eminent families), make it this one. A…
5.99 MILES
Some 18,000 items from the period 1880–1945 are displayed in the Wolfson Collection, including paintings, sculptures, furniture, decorative arts,…
11.98 MILES
The heart of medieval Genoa – bounded by ancient city gates Porta dei Vacca and Porta Soprana, and the streets of Via Cairoli, Via Garibaldi and Via XXV…
9.43 MILES
When the sun is shining, do as the Genovese do and decamp for a passeggiata (late afternoon stroll) along the oceanside promenade, Corso Italia, which…
2.39 MILES
The hamlet's sensitively restored Benedictine abbey was built as a final resting place for Bishop St Fructuosus of Tarragona, martyred in Spain in AD 259…
11.93 MILES
Flemish, Spanish and Italian artists feature at Palazzo Bianco, the second of the triumvirate of palazzi that are together known as the Musei di Strada…
3 MILES
This exquisitely turned-out mansion and gardens, part of a 16th-century castle complex, overlooks the sea. In the lavish Italian gardens, you can take an…
Nearby Camogli attractions
1. Centro Visito Batterie Silvio Sommazzi
1.8 MILES
This free visitor centre provides insight into the military installations scattered in the surrounding hillside. The 202nd Batteria Chiappa guarded the…
2.39 MILES
The hamlet's sensitively restored Benedictine abbey was built as a final resting place for Bishop St Fructuosus of Tarragona, martyred in Spain in AD 259…
3. Santuario di Nostra Signora della Rosa
2.96 MILES
You’ll gasp audibly when entering Santa Margherita Ligure’s small yet lavish baroque church, not just at the truly dazzling array of gold leaf, frescoes,…
3 MILES
This exquisitely turned-out mansion and gardens, part of a 16th-century castle complex, overlooks the sea. In the lavish Italian gardens, you can take an…
3.72 MILES
Rapallo's scenic seafront promenade hosts a daily parade of locals and visitors. This is also the setting for the Mercato del Giovedì (Thursday market).
4.3 MILES
A flight of stairs signposted 'Salita San Giorgio' leads from the harbour and past the Chiesa di San Giorgio to Portofino's unusual castle, a 10-minute…
5.83 MILES
The 19th- and early-20th-century Italian collection here includes Edoardo Rubino's sensual marble nude Il Risveglio (the Awakening) is displayed in the…
5.94 MILES
This museum, set in the 16th-century Villa Saluzzo, displays the former Prince Odone di Savoia's collection, mostly works by 19th- and early-20th-century…