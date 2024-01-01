Mercato

Camogli's Wednesday market is a big draw, with vendors spreading their wares on Via XX Settembre, Via Schiaffino e Piazza Schiaffino.

  • At Genoa, Italy , On april/01/2018, Courtyard of Doria Tursi Palace ; Shutterstock ID 1093671710; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Musei di Strada Nuova

    11.88 MILES

    Skirting the northern edge of the old city limits, pedestrianised Via Garibaldi (formerly Strada Nuova) was planned by Galeazzo Alessi in the 16th century…

  • Roof garden of the Royal Palace (Palazzo Reale) (UNESCO World Heritage List, 2006), Genoa. Italy, 17th century.

    Palazzo Reale

    12.28 MILES

    If you only get the chance to visit one of the Palazzi dei Rolli (group of palaces belonging to the city's most eminent families), make it this one. A…

  • Wolfsoniana

    Wolfsoniana

    5.99 MILES

    Some 18,000 items from the period 1880–1945 are displayed in the Wolfson Collection, including paintings, sculptures, furniture, decorative arts,…

  • Genoa, Italy. Porta Soprana.

    Old City

    11.98 MILES

    The heart of medieval Genoa – bounded by ancient city gates Porta dei Vacca and Porta Soprana, and the streets of Via Cairoli, Via Garibaldi and Via XXV…

  • Boccadasse, a small sea district of Genoa, during the golden hour; Shutterstock ID 755753164; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Boccadasse

    9.43 MILES

    When the sun is shining, do as the Genovese do and decamp for a passeggiata (late afternoon stroll) along the oceanside promenade, Corso Italia, which…

  • Abbey of San Fruttuoso

    Abbazia di San Fruttuoso

    2.39 MILES

    The hamlet's sensitively restored Benedictine abbey was built as a final resting place for Bishop St Fructuosus of Tarragona, martyred in Spain in AD 259…

  • GENOA, ITALY, MARCH 13, 2016: View of a garden situated between palazzo bianco and palazzo doria tursi palace in Genoa, Italy; Shutterstock ID 483815368; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Palazzo Bianco

    11.93 MILES

    Flemish, Spanish and Italian artists feature at Palazzo Bianco, the second of the triumvirate of palazzi that are together known as the Musei di Strada…

  • Park and garden of Villa Durazzo in Santa Margherita Ligure.

    Villa Durazzo

    3 MILES

    This exquisitely turned-out mansion and gardens, part of a 16th-century castle complex, overlooks the sea. In the lavish Italian gardens, you can take an…

