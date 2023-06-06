Riomaggiore

Cinque Terre's easternmost village, Riomaggiore is the largest of the five and acts as its unofficial HQ (the main park office is based here). Its peeling pastel buildings march down a steep ravine to a tiny harbour – the region's favourite postcard view – and glow romantically at sunset. If you are driving, the hills between here and La Spezia are spectacular to explore.

  • Chiesa di San Giovanni Battista

    Chiesa di San Giovanni Battista

    Riomaggiore

    Set in the upper part of town, this striking church was founded in 1340 but received a facelift in 1870 giving it a neo-Gothic facade. Original 14th…

  • Oratorio di Santa Maria Assunta

    Oratorio di Santa Maria Assunta

    Riomaggiore

    Built by a Christian brotherhood in the 16th century, this simple stone church is home to the unusual 14th-century wooden statue Madonna delle catene …

  • Fossola Beach

    Fossola Beach

    Riomaggiore

    This small pebbly beach is immediately southeast of Riomaggiore marina. Take the short trail that leads just past the harbour to get here. The shore is…

