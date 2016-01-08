Welcome to Cinque Terre
Rooted in antiquity, Cinque Terre's five villages date from the early medieval period and while much of this fetching vernacular architecture remains, Cinque Terre's unique historical draw is the steeply terraced cliffs bisected by a complicated system of fields and gardens that have been hacked, chiselled, shaped and layered over the course of nearly two millennia. The extensive muretti (low stone walls) can be compared to the Great Wall of China in their grandeur and scope.
Cinque Terre Day Trip from Milan
Leaving Milan, arrive at Cinque Terre and reach Manarola via a scenic route on the coast. Here you'll have free time to venture around the vineyards, stroll the piers where fishing boats line the shore, or watch the locals and the tourists jump into the sea from the rocks of the harbor.Right before lunch time (own expense), catch the train to Monterosso al mare, the largest of the five villages, where you will have time to explore and visit the beaches dotted along the coast. Despite the number of tourists, there is still a real sense of local identity even in the most tourist-crammed piazze (squares). Restaurants, bars, and accommodation all have an endearingly homespun air about them.From Monterosso, start the final leg of your journey: a 90-minute boat cruise, where you can admire the stunning views of the Cinque Terre and the delightful village of Portovenere from the sea. Arrive at La Spezia where your coach will be waiting to take you back to Milan.
Private Cinque Terre Trekking Tours
Trek begins at 8:30 a.m. from the train station in Riomaggiore. Walk through the village of Riomaggiore and learn about the amazing history Walk up above the village overlooking the harbor and see the castle and the many churches of Riomaggiore and you will have views of the closed Via dell 'Amore below.Continue climbing up the terraces, learning how the grapes were cultivated in the past and present and overlook of the Village of Manarola with views of the entire region of Cinque Terre including Groppo and Volastra (the less known villages of Cinque Terre)You will be walking through vinyards and passing idyllic homes nestled into the hillside and walk through a forested area until reaching the Sanctuario in Volastra, when you will stop for a quick lunch in Volastra. Continue onto the #6 trail to see Corniglia in the distance and an optical illusion when looking the village of Manarola. Walk through Olivegroves down into the village of Manarola. After that, there will be a short train ride to Vernazza when you will then walk around the back of the village, learning about the flood of 2011, walking through small alleyways down towards the harbor.There will be time for a stop for Gelato and take pictures. A short train ride will take you to the Beach resort town of Monterosso. Walk along the boardwalk which runs parallel to the beach. Visit beautiful churches and walk around the old town of MonterossoCatch the boat back to Riomaggiore
Cinque Terre Pesto Making, Boat Tour, Lunch from La Spezia
Take a short train ride into the heart of the Cinque Terre, riding through the picturesque scenery to Cinque Terre. Take a moment to enjoy the stunning surroundings before walking the short distance to the location. Next, don your apron and get a hands-on experience in the ancient art of making pesto the traditional way. Once the pesto is finished, sit down to enjoy the fruits of your labor served on local breads, olives, salami, and cheeses. Also enjoy a sampling of the famous local white wine.Next, walk down to the harbor for a comfortable boat trip to enjoy the coastline of the Cinque Terre. Arrive at the village of Vernazza, known as one of the original fishing villages on the Italian Riviera. The tour will officially end here, where you have the opportunity to enjoy some free time to explore the ancient village, take a swim, or for the more adventurous a hike along one of the walking trails. Alternatively. you can return with the guide on the train to La Spezia station.Your guide will supply all guests with a Cinque Terre pass, this gives you access to the walking trails and also the train pass to explore further villages. This also saves up to an hour waiting in line to purchase the card.
Cinque Terre Sailing Day Trip from La Spezia
Make your way to La Spezia port in the late morning. Meet your expert skipper and step aboard a sailboat for your 7-hour Cinque Terre sailing adventure.Drift away from the port along the Gulf of La Spezia, also called the Gulf of Poets for all the famous poets who came to northern Italy’s Liguria region, such as Lord Byron. Pass the villages of Portovenere and Lerici and the islands of Palmaria and Tino.Then veer west along the famous coastline of Cinque Terre, the ‘Five Lands' — a rugged portion of the Italian Riviera comprised of five postcard–worthy villages: Monterosso al Mare, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola and Riomaggiore. Admire the craggy coast and terraced hillsides dotted with colorful villages, all part of Cinque Terre National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The Cinque Terre towns are mostly inaccessible by car, but you’ll get a breathtaking panorama of all the highlights from the best vantage point: the water. In front of Vernazza or a similar scenic spot, pause to enjoy a light lunch spread of local specialties, such as focaccia bread with anchovies and olives, paired with Italian wine (See Itinerary for sample menu ). Continue sailing along the Cinque Terre coast, stopping again to take a dip and swim in a protected marine area. Sit back and relax on your way back to La Spezia, or take the reins and learn how to sail with the help of your skipper. Your day trip concludes when you arrive back at La Spezia port in the early evening.
Cinque Terre Kayaking Trip from Monterosso
Pack your own lunch snacks (own expense) and travel independently to the start point in Monterosso for your 5-hour kayaking tour.On arrival, get a safety briefing from an experienced kayak guide, put on your provided lifejacket, and run through instructions for paddling your craft.Once you’re ready, hop into your single or double kayak and set off with your guide on the crystal waters. While the route can sometimes be challenging, the trip is aimed at all levels of experience, whether you’re a first-time or seasoned kayaker.Admire the views from the sea and paddle into the Cinque Terre Protected Marine Area as you work your way around the spectacular cliffs.As you paddle along at a leisurely pace, soak up the awe-inspiring scenery, and watch for dolphins and seabirds — cormorants and gannets are frequent visitors to this stretch of coast.Round the cliffs, and drink in the gorgeous views of the terraced hills and coastal village of Vernazza. Then, continue to Guvano beach, an idyllic bay clasped between two headlands.Pull up on the pebbles and enjoy some well-deserved down time. Refuel with any snacks or drinks you’ve brought with you, top up your tan or take a dip in the turquoise seas.Afterward, return to your kayak and paddle on to another Cinque Terre gem, the pastel-colored port town of Corniglia. Then, if you and the rest of your group wish, head further south to the villages of Manarola and Riomaggiore before circling back to Monterosso.Otherwise, take a look around the immediate area in your kayak or enjoy more time ashore before making your way back to Monterosso, where your tour ends.Sunset Option (2.5 hours):On board of your kayak, depart from Monterosso and enjoy the sunset, when the sea is less crowded and everything is quieter. Paddle towards Vernazza to discover its cliffs and caves, swim in the crystalline water, and stop at a waterfall spring.Then experience a real aperitivo in a quiet cove accessible only by sea with local organic wine and focaccia from Liguria. Your tour will conclude at your original departure point.
Pesto Course in Levanto
Since 1976 in Levanto’s historical center the laboratory of the pesto prepares the most ancient and well-known sauce in the world. In this laboratory you will have the chance to learn how to make the pesto sauce with your own hands following the tradition.After tasting a glass of sparkling wine accompanied with a local extra virgin olive oil on a bruschetta, you will taste the pesto sauce made with the modern method while assisting the demonstration and explanation of the pesto sauce made with the mortar.Here comes the moment to make your own pesto sauce with the mortar: wash and dry the basil leaves, pounding them together with salt, pine nuts and garlic, add the parmesan cheese and at the end the extra virgin olive oil. You will get a concentrated and perfumed pesto cream, which can be used on the pasta or on a slice of bruschetta.At the end you will enjoy your own made pesto sauce together with a glass of white wine and some typical local products such as olives 'taggiasche' (small and black olives), bruschetta with anchovies and a typical pastry with limoncino.