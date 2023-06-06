Vernazza

Italy, Cinque Terre, Vernazza

Overview

Vernazza's small harbour – the only secure landing point on the Cinque Terre coast – guards what is perhaps the quaintest, and steepest, of the five villages. Lined with little cafes, a main cobbled street (Via Roma) links seaside Piazza Marconi with the train station. Side streets lead to the village's trademark Genoa-style caruggi (narrow streets), where sea views pop at every turn.

  • PORTOVENERE, ITALY - 2009/08/06: Doria Castle at the coastline of the Cinque Terre National Park. (Photo by Olaf Protze/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Castello Doria

    Vernazza

    This castle, the oldest surviving fortification in the Cinque Terre, commands superb views. Dating to around 1000, it's now largely a ruin except for the…

  • Chiesa di Santa Margherita d'Antiochia

    Chiesa di Santa Margherita d'Antiochia

    Vernazza

    The waterfront is framed by this small Ligurian-Gothic church, built on a small seafront promontory in 1318 on the site of an 11th-century Romanesque…

  • Vernazza Harbour

    Vernazza Harbour

    Vernazza

    Cinque Terre’s only natural harbour has breathtaking views out over the water, and provides the best open-air amusement in Vernazza. Here you can bask on…

