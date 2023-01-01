Chiesa di Santa Margherita d'Antiochia

The waterfront is framed by this small Ligurian-Gothic church, built on a small seafront promontory in 1318 on the site of an 11th-century Romanesque building. According to legend, the church was constructed here after a box containing the bones of St Margaret washed up on a nearby beach. It is notable for its unusual 40m-tall octagonal tower topped with a dome.

Inside, the church contains several 17th-century paintings, and a wooden crucifix attributed to Anton Maria Maragliano. The views through the narrow arched windows are outstanding.