One of the oldest churches in Cinque Terre, San Giovanni Battista has a striped facade dating back to 1307. The Ligurian-Gothic design features white and dark green marble and a large rose window with lace-like ornamentation. Note the fresco of John the Baptist over the entrance.

Two plaques on the side of the building show the high-water marks during floods in 1966 and 2011. There are also photos inside the church that reveal the damages wrought in October 2011.